Police Chief Asks Burlington Officials To Reconsider Officer Caps

Burlington’s interim police chief has asked city officials to increase the cap on sworn officers before cuts to the department are implemented.


Burlington’s interim Police Chief Jon Murad asked for the cap on the department’s sworn officers to be increased from 74 to 84. The cap begins in January.

Burlington passed the “Racial Justice Through Economic and Criminal Justice” resolution this summer that includes a plan to reduce sworn officers by 30%.

WPTZ-TV reports that Murad gave a presentation Monday before the city council and said that if the cuts are implemented between 3 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. officers would only be able to respond to critical calls.

