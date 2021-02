The city of Plattsburgh, New York is investigating resident complaints that their water smells odd.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest’s office said Friday that it had received a number of complaints about water with an unusual or bad odor.



Tests have so far determined that the water is completely disinfected.



Most complaints have come from residents with fire hydrants in their yards.



The mayor reports that treatment has been changed and the system will be flushed when temperatures rise above freezing.