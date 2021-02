An interview with Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest has now been on the job now for just about two months. The transition has included a new Common Council schedule and a renewed focus on the city’s comprehensive master plan. Next week, the city will host two public meetings on the plan. Rosenquest, a Democrat, sat down with WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley to discuss that, police reform progress, the status of the city’s police chief, the relationship with the town, and much more.