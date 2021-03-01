Plattsburgh Mayor Quarantines After Potential Exposure To COVID-19

Plattsburgh’s mayor is quarantining after his son was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.



Mayor Chris Rosenquest tweeted Monday afternoon that his son’s daycare informed him that a student in his son’s class tested positive. Ten to 12 children aged 3 to 4, their parents and the school must quarantine for the next 10 days.



Rosenquest writes that while they don’t know who the child or parents are who tested positive, “we can certainly understand the concerns and fears they face from their child having tested positive…”

He expects to hear from the Health Department within a couple days and says he’s staying home for now.