Plattsburgh Mayor Announces Appointment Choice For Vacant Council Seat

Plattsburgh’s mayor has made a nomination to fill an empty seat on the common council.



Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest is appointing Caitlin Bopp to fill the term of departed Ward 5 Democrat Patrick McFarlin, who stepped down July 1st.



The mayor will place Bopp’s name before the council for ratification during a special meeting Thursday afternoon. In a statement, Rosenquest says if his appointment is approved it would create Plattsburgh’s most diverse Common Council, with two people of color and three women. Six councilors represent the city.