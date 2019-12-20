Plattsburgh Manufacturing Plant Awarded MTA Bus Contract

A bus manufacturer in Plattsburgh has secured a major contract from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City.

The MTA has ordered up to 330 buses, which will be built by Prevost at its manufacturing plant in Plattsburgh. North Country Chamber CEO Garry Douglas says it is the largest contract by value in the company’s history. “It’s a massive order. It secures the operations there and the operations of about a dozen suppliers in the Plattsburgh area for the next two to three years and will actually require some additional employment in the new year.”

The buses will be used by MTA for commuter services in the New York City metro area.