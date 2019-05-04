Plans Set For ' Worlds Largest Pancake Breakfast'

Plans have been announced for a traditional spring event in western Massachusetts that features the pouring of gallons of pancake syrup.

The “World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast” will be held this year on May 11th. The honorary chairman is Nathan Costa, president of the Springfield Thunderbirds – the three-year old professional hockey franchise.

" We sell hockey tickets and try to fill a building on a nightly basis, but really the big part of this is using out platform to give back to the community and do the right thing by the community that has really steped up and embraced us," said Costa.

What started more than 30 years ago as a friendly competition with Battle Creek, Michigan has evolved into a civic celebration with thousands enjoying breakfast at tables set end-to-end for blocks down the middle of Main Street.