Plans Being Made To Boost Participation In 2020 Federal Census

Strategies are being developed at the local level in Massachusetts and other states to raise awareness and motivate people to respond to the 2020 Federal Census.

Among the local elected officials, municipal planners, and community leaders there is concern about obstacles to getting a correct population count.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Allison Curtis, a staff member at the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission. She is a co-coordinator of the Pioneer Valley Complete Count Committee.

Allison can be contacted at: acurtis@pvpc.org