Planned Parenthood NYC CEO Discusses Proposed Merger

By Allison Dunne 9 minutes ago
Rallies are under way around the country today as abortion rights advocates speak out against recent state bans, like a restrictive new law in Alabama. In New York, five Planned Parenthood affiliates plan to merge into one entity called Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. And the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood New York City would assume leadership of the new entity.

In an interview, Laura McQuade discussed the proposed merger and her new leadership role.

The five merging affiliates are Planned Parenthood of New York City, Nassau County, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Hudson and Southern Finger Lakes. This leaves four affiliates in New York independent, and the new entity will partner with them. Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will include half of New York’s counties, covering 65 percent of the state’s population. She says the merger is not a vehicle for cutting jobs or closing centers.

Meantime, organizations including Planned Parenthood are participating Tuesday in a National Day of Action called Stop The Bans, fighting back against recently passed abortion bans in various states. This hour, there is a flagship event being held outside the Supreme Court in Washington.

McQuade has noticed an uptick in anti-abortion efforts.

McQuade is looking for action on another item.

Laura McQuade is president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of New York City, which is planning to merge with four affiliates in New York. She will then assume leadership of the new entity — Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. If the merger is approved, it would launch in early 2020.

