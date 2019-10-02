Plan Unveiled To Reduce Solid Waste Disposal In Massachusetts

Listen to the interview with Janet Domenitz.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued a 10-year plan to reduce solid waste disposal.

Over the next two months, public comment is being sought on the draft plan.

For reaction to the plan, WAMC’s Paul Tuthill spoke with Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group ( MassPIRG).

A public hearing on the DEP’s Solid Waste Disposal master plan will be held in Springfield on Tuesday, Nov 12th. It takes place at the Sixteen Acres Library beginning at 5 p.m.