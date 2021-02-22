 Pittsfield To Reopen Many Municipal Buildings | WAMC

Pittsfield To Reopen Many Municipal Buildings

By 32 minutes ago
  • A stone building with a colonnade sits below a grey sky amid snowdrifts.
    Pittsfield, Massachusetts City Hall.
    Josh Landes / WAMC

The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts will be reopening some of its municipal buildings to the public on a limited basis starting Tuesday. 

Amid promising COVID-19 trends, many city buildings that have been closed to the public for months will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays moving forward. 

“It includes city hall and all municipal buildings, with exception of the council on aging, the senior center and the Berkshire Athenaeum,” said Director of Administrative Services Roberta McCulloch-Dews.

Outside of official hours, municipal buildings will also be accessible to Pittsfielders by appointment.

