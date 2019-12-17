Pittsfield Police: New Technology Will Improve Emergency Response

By 34 seconds ago
  • Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn displays Vitals App beacons/
    Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn displays Vitals App beacons/
    Josh Landes / WAMC

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts police department says it’s adopting new technology to assist vulnerable community members.

Chief Michael Wynn told reporters Tuesday that the Vitals app serves as a beacon from users to his department through Bluetooth. Giving a hypothetical example, Wynn said the app would send data submitted by caretakers about users in crisis to police officers.

“They put in critical information about Caleb’s diagnosis. They put in any de-escalation techniques that may have been successful with Caleb in the past so we know that there’s things that we can avoid to not trigger him.”

The cost to the department was almost $27,000, which was paid for with State 911 Communications grant money.

The PPD will distribute an initial 60 free beacons to community members who apply for the program. They are expected to be available early next week.

Tags: 
Pittsfield Police

Related Content

Pittsfield Police Chief Talks ShotSpotter, New Community Policing Effort

By May 9, 2019
Pittsfield Police Department

In early April, Pittsfield, Massachusetts City Councilor John Krol submitted a request to the city for a report on ShotSpotter, a gunfire detection system installed in the spring of 2017. Pittsfield, like many cities its size, has grappled with spikes in violent crime even as many of its neighborhoods undergo revitalization. Police Chief Michael Wynn sat down with WAMC this week to talk about ShotSpotter, the new police outpost in the West Side neighborhood, the nascent Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board, and more.

Cross County Car Chase Ends In Two Pittsfield Arrests

By Mar 20, 2019
This is a picture of the inside of the Pittsfield Police station
Jim Levulis / WAMC

A wild chase that began in North Adams, Massachusetts ended with two arrests in Pittsfield Tuesday. 

North Adams, Mass. Man Arrested In Pittsfield Hit And Run Incident

By Aug 31, 2018
Facebook: Pittsfield Police Department

The Pittsfield Police Department have made an arrest in a  hit and run incident in the city last week. WAMC’s Josh Landes has more.

Citizens Groups Press Pittsfield On Police Oversight

By Jul 11, 2018

The administration of Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer fielded criticism about police oversight at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.