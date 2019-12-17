Pittsfield Police: New Technology Will Improve Emergency Response

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts police department says it’s adopting new technology to assist vulnerable community members.

Chief Michael Wynn told reporters Tuesday that the Vitals app serves as a beacon from users to his department through Bluetooth. Giving a hypothetical example, Wynn said the app would send data submitted by caretakers about users in crisis to police officers.

“They put in critical information about Caleb’s diagnosis. They put in any de-escalation techniques that may have been successful with Caleb in the past so we know that there’s things that we can avoid to not trigger him.”

The cost to the department was almost $27,000, which was paid for with State 911 Communications grant money.

The PPD will distribute an initial 60 free beacons to community members who apply for the program. They are expected to be available early next week.