Pittsfield, Lenox Nursing Homes Reporting 56 COVID Deaths

Two nursing homes managed by Berkshire Healthcare are reporting 56 deaths related to COVID-19.

Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield, Massachusetts has had 41 residents die of coronavirus, while Kimball Farms in Lenox has had 15 die. Berkshire Healthcare says Hillcrest has nine positive residents and 114 recovered while 11 staff members currently have the disease with 66 recovered. Kimball Farms has 13 positive residents with 25 recovered, and one positive staffer with 15 recovered. As of this weekend, Williamstown Commons in Williamstown had 22 positive residents, while Charlene Manor in Greenfield reported over 40. Earlier this year, around 30 residents at Williamstown Commons died of COVID-19.