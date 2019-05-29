Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Pittsfield Leaders Want State To Cap Nip Bottle Pollution

By 1 minute ago
  • A small, crushed plastic bottle of Fireball whiskey sits on asphalt
    A nip bottle on the streets of Pittsfield
    Josh Landes / WAMC

The Pittsfield City Council is calling on the Massachusetts State Legislature to take action on a very specific kind of pollution.

Back in the throes of the council’s debate over a citywide plastic bag ban, Ward 2 Councilor Kevin Morandi – a skeptic of the ban – claimed a different scourge poses a bigger threat to Pittsfield.

“The number one thing that I see is not plastic bags on the ground or in areas," said Morandi. "I see nip bottles, plastic nip bottles. So to me, that’s something that is more of a problem certainly than plastic bags.”

An amended version of the bag ban will go into effect in January 2020, and with that debate in the rearview mirror, the council has turned its attention to the very nips Morandi identified.

“I bring this forward tonight kind of in the wake of our debate about the plastic bag ban, and in particular about the policy debate over the words ‘may’ and ‘shall’ implementing a nickel charge per bag," said Ward 3 Councilor Nicholas Caccamo. He’s referring to a major sticking point the council encountered in the bag ban debates: whether the city should demand businesses charge a fee for bag use in stores once the ban takes effect. Ultimately, the council compromised with critics of the fee and made it optional by changing the word “shall” to “may,” angering some proponents of the original language.

“It occurred to me that that was a really good exercise in using a market-based instrument to kind of further environmental policy," said Caccamo. "Other market-based instruments for environmental policy would be tradable permits, market barrier reductions, government subsidy reductions, and a pollution charge which is what the 1982 bottle bill essentially is. You’re charged for potentially polluting, and if you return those bottles you’re not polluting and therefore return on your investment.”

Like Morandi, Caccamo had his own story of confronting the mini alcohol bottles littered across Pittsfield.

“I was on a recent walk around the Silver Lake walking path, and just from end to end was covered in nip bottles,” he told the council.

The councilor noted two pieces of legislation currently making their way through the statehouse that would put a 5 cent deposit on nips.

“So there’s House bill 2881 and the accompanying senate bill which is the same language – S.452 – which is simply to expand the 1982 bottle bill – and I included the language, it’s really just altering the definitions to include miniatures, or nip bottles, into that,” explained Caccamo.

Democratic state Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier of the 3rd Berkshire District, which constitutes most of Pittsfield, is among the bill’s 76 co-sponsors.

Caccamo noted that an attempt from the last iteration of the state legislature failed to move a similar bill out of subcommittee into law. He then presented his colleagues with a chance to influence a larger conversation about nips with a resolution from the city calling on the state to follow through on the new effort to expand a bottle deposit to miniatures.

“I noticed that a few other communities have taken votes on the same resolution," said the councilor. "This is borrowed language from these communities. Salem, Bridgewater, and Woburn are recent communities that have taken a vote up or down on accepting a nip bottle resolution, so I’m hopeful that if more communities pass this resolution it would help move the legislation to the desk of the governor and we can start to combat this problem with nips and in our parks."

Caccamo’s nip resolution passed unanimously.

Tags: 
pittsfield
nip bottles
nips
pollution
bottle deposit
Massachusetts' 1982 bottle deposit law

Related Content

Tyer Responds To Parking Criticism, Push To Revive “At Home In Pittsfield”

By May 17, 2019
Mayor Linda Tyer holds a "Tyer For Mayor" sign in front of a brick wall
Josh Landes / WAMC

After Tuesday’s city council meeting in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, two much discussed issues are on Mayor Linda Tyer’s desk. She spoke with WAMC about discontent with the city’s metered parking program spreading from a downtown business owner to a possible citywide referendum by the council. She also discussed a referral from her opponents on the council asking her to find a new source of funding for a home improvement loan program aimed at upgrading Pittsfield’s aging housing stock in its poorest communities.

Pittsfield City Council Votes To Reexamine Metered Parking, Home Improvement Program

By May 15, 2019
Taken and uploaded by ToddC4176 / Wikipedia

At Tuesday’s Pittsfield, Massachusetts city council meeting, attempts were made to resuscitate a home improvement initiative that failed in April. And the merits of metered parking were debated.

Pittsfield Police Chief Talks ShotSpotter, New Community Policing Effort

By May 9, 2019
Pittsfield Police Department

In early April, Pittsfield, Massachusetts City Councilor John Krol submitted a request to the city for a report on ShotSpotter, a gunfire detection system installed in the spring of 2017. Pittsfield, like many cities its size, has grappled with spikes in violent crime even as many of its neighborhoods undergo revitalization. Police Chief Michael Wynn sat down with WAMC this week to talk about ShotSpotter, the new police outpost in the West Side neighborhood, the nascent Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board, and more.

After A Loss, Pittsfield’s Mayor Turns To The Election

By Apr 26, 2019
facebook.com/tyerformayor/

It has been a significant week for Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer.