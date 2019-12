A Berkshire County group is holding a Kwanzaa celebration Saturday.

The Women Of Color Giving Circle is holding the event for the 16th year in a row. It features music from Wanda Houston, Kaz Smith, and more.

Leah Reed is with the group.

“It gives us an opportunity as African Americans to celebrate our culture and our community and live by our certain principles that we have.”

The Kwanzaa community celebration will be held at the Whitney Center for The Arts in Pittsfield at 6 p.m. Saturday.