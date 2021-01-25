 Pittsfield Declares Snow Emergency From Tuesday To Thursday | WAMC

Pittsfield Declares Snow Emergency From Tuesday To Thursday

By 2 hours ago
  • Pat Bradley / WAMC

The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts has declared a snow emergency stretching from 7 a.m. Tuesday into Thursday. 

Anticipating an accumulation of four to six inches in the Berkshire County city, Department of Public Services and Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales says Pittsfield is invoking its alternate side parking plan.

“What we’re asking is that folks park on the even side of the street for the first 24 hours, on the odd side of the street for the next 24 hours,” he said.

The emergency period continues to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tags: 
pittsfield
snow

