Pittsfield Council To Address Grants, Winter Parking Ban At First 2021 Meeting

  • A stone building with a colonnade lit by lights sits in front of a brick churck and a street lamp
    Pittsfield, Massachusetts City Hall.
    Josh Landes / WAMC

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts city council is meeting tonight for the first time in the new year.

Council President Peter Marchetti outlined what the 11-member body that represents Berkshire County’s largest community will be addressing in its first meeting since December.

“I think that there's a lot of grants that are on the table, as well as I think we're going to finally finish up the winter parking ban that is there," said Marchetti. "And we also have two public hearings, one storage of flammable fluids and one for a revision to the Taco Bell site.”

The virtual meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Pittsfield Mayor Lays Out 2021 Agenda

By Jan 11, 2021
A white, brown-haired woman in a blue blazer stands with a microphone before her in a room lined with purple curtains
Josh Landes / WAMC

With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing and weighing down the local economy, the mayor of Berkshire County’s largest community is laying out her 2021 agenda. Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer says her top priority is a return to in-person education in the city’s schools. Tyer spoke with WAMC about the new policies and programs her administration will be rolling out, and when residents can expect to take advantage of her home improvement loan program “At Home In Pittsfield.”

Looking Back At 2020: COVID-19 In Berkshire County

By Dec 31, 2020
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker stands at a podium in front of a marble building with a row of people standing on either side of him
Josh Landes / WAMC

In a look back at the biggest stories of 2020, WAMC has this review of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the westernmost county in Massachusetts.

With New Round Of Public Health Restrictions, Pittsfield Restaurants Bracing For Grim Winter

By Dec 22, 2020
A blue awning that reads "Otto's Breakfast & Deli" stretches over a brick building with windows and a snowy sidewalk
Josh Landes / WAMC

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker again rolled back the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan on Tuesday, instating a 25 percent capacity limit on restaurants, gyms, houses of worship and more starting Saturday. For business owners like Luke Marion, of downtown Pittsfield eatery Otto’s, the news is another blow in a brutal year. WAMC asked Marion what Baker’s new orders mean for him, his business and his staff.