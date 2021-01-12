Pittsfield Council To Address Grants, Winter Parking Ban At First 2021 Meeting

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts city council is meeting tonight for the first time in the new year.

Council President Peter Marchetti outlined what the 11-member body that represents Berkshire County’s largest community will be addressing in its first meeting since December.

“I think that there's a lot of grants that are on the table, as well as I think we're going to finally finish up the winter parking ban that is there," said Marchetti. "And we also have two public hearings, one storage of flammable fluids and one for a revision to the Taco Bell site.”

The virtual meeting begins at 7 p.m.