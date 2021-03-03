Pittsfield City Councilor Persip To Seek Third Term

At-large Pittsfield, Massachusetts city councilor Earl Persip says he’ll seek a third two-year term.

Persip says he’s most proud of his support for economic development in Berkshire County’s largest city, and that he wants to continue helping to steer Pittsfield through its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People watch me on the meetings, they know I’m a reasonable person willing to work with anybody and bring a calm sensibility to the discussion on any issue,” he told WAMC.

Three of the 11 city councilors – Ward 2’s Kevin Morandi, Ward 3’s Nick Caccamo and Ward 4’s Chris Connell – have said they will not seek re-election this year. The preliminary election is September 14th, and the general is November 2nd.