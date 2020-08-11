 Pianist And Composer Conrad Tao | WAMC
Pianist And Composer Conrad Tao

  • Conrad Tao
    Conrad Tao
    Brantley Gutierrez

Pianist Conrad Tao made his Tanglewood debut as soloist and Ravel's Piano Concerto in G in August 2019. Now on Saturday, August 15, at 8 p.m., he will perform as part of the Great Performers in Recital at Tanglewood online series.

Known as a composer as well as a pianist, Tao will show the breadth of his musical interests in the recital of music at the center of which is Beethoven's towering Tempest Sonata, which exploits the full range and power of the piano.

Conrad Tao has appeared worldwide as a pianist and composer, and has been dubbed "a musician of probing intellect and open-hearted vision" by the New York Times.

