 Physical Therapy With Matthew Goodemote 2/4/21
Physical Therapy With Matthew Goodemote 2/4/21

  • Matthew Goodemote
    Matthew Goodemote

It's physical therapy with Matthew Goodemote today. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Matthew is one of just 350 spine specialists that holds his Diploma from the McKenzie Spine Institute International. He and his staff at Goodemote Physical Therapy, provide a “whole-body” approach to therapy by offering a blend of exercise-based therapy and manual therapy.

Goodemote Physical Therapy offers small group strength training classes for osteoporosis, fall prevention, and athletic performance and their programs are designed to prevent injury and to improve your performance in sports and recreation.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org 

