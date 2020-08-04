 Photos: Explosion Leaves Beirut In Shatters | WAMC

Photos: Explosion Leaves Beirut In Shatters

  • A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
    Anwar Amro / AFP via Getty Images
An enormous explosion shook Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. At least 70 people are dead and 2,700 people were hurt, according to Minister of Health Hamad Hassan. The death toll is expected to rise as officials search for people who have been reported missing.

Buildings collapsed and glass shattered as helicopters and firefighters doused the flames in the city's port. Hospitals were overwhelmed, and ambulances lined up to work on search-and-rescue operations.

A man walks through debris near the scene of an enormous explosion in Lebanon on Tuesday. At least 70 people were killed, and at least 2,700 people were hurt. The blast shattered windows and damaged buildings across a wide swath of the city.
STR / AFP via Getty Images
A firefighter checks a wounded man near the scene of the explosion in Beirut.
Anwar Amro / AFP via Getty Images
A woman is assisted while walking through debris after Tuesday's explosion in Beirut.
Daniel Carde / Getty Images
Firefighters douse a fire at Beirut's port. Hours after the blast, numerous Beirut hospitals are reportedly overwhelmed.
STR / AFP via Getty Images
A blast destroyed a silo at the port in Beirut. Several hours after the blast, emergency crews had still not been able to reach all of the wounded people in their homes, the Lebanese Red Cross said.
STR / AFP via Getty Images
Residents sweep glass off the sidewalk after the large explosion in Beirut. Images from the scene show that entire blocks of buildings were wrecked along the port, their structural supports crumpled by the blast. Numerous fires broke out, sending black smoke into the sky.
Daniel Carde / Getty Images
A helicopter puts out a fire at the port in Beirut. Tuesday's explosion was felt miles away.
STR / AFP via Getty Images
Lebanese Red Cross ambulances gather outside the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque in Beirut on Tuesday as they set up search-and-rescue operations for victims following the massive explosion.
Joseph Eid / AFP via Getty Images