"The Phantom Of The Opera" At Proctors

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of "The Phantom of the Opera" is now on stage at Proctors in Schenectady, New York through May 5. The show features a new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and new staging by director Laurence Connor.
The production, overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show’s legendary chandelier.
Eva Tavares plays Christine Daaé. Previous credits include: Maria in "West Side Story," Anne in "A Little Night Music" and most recently, the world premiere "Sousatzka" starring Victoria Clark. Eva is active in the dance community, most recently choreographing "Die Fledermaus" for Vancouver Opera.