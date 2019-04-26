Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"The Phantom Of The Opera" At Proctors

By 16 minutes ago
  • Eva Tavares in
    Eva Tavares in "The Phantom of the Opera"
    Matthew Murphy

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of "The Phantom of the Opera" is now on stage at Proctors in Schenectady, New York through May 5. The show features a new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and new staging by director Laurence Connor.

The production, overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show’s legendary chandelier.

Eva Tavares plays Christine Daaé. Previous credits include: Maria in "West Side Story," Anne in "A Little Night Music" and most recently, the world premiere "Sousatzka" starring Victoria Clark. Eva is active in the dance community, most recently choreographing "Die Fledermaus" for Vancouver Opera.

Toggling Between The Intimate And The Epic With "Beetlejuice" Director Alex Timbers

By Apr 25, 2019
Beetlejuice musical artwork and photograph of director Alex Timbers
Photo of Timbers: Morris Mac Matzen/Stage Entertainment

Tonight a show about death opens at The Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway. A very funny, extremely wacky, semi-familiar show about death.

Beetlejuice: The Musical,” adapted from the 1988 Tim Burton film, features a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King and music by Eddie Perfect - who is further represented on Broadway this season with “King Kong."

The ghost-with-the-most, played memorably by Michael Keaton, in the film is dusted-off and deaded-up by Alex Brightman. Lydia, a grieving but righteous teen, is artfully inhabited by Sophia Anne Caruso. Kerry Butler and Rob McClure play the recently deceased Barbara and Adam. Adam Dannheisser and Leslie Kritzer play Charles and Delia; the sort-of-crazy sort-of-couple that buys Barbara and Adam’s now-haunted house. It’s a powerful cast, all joyfully mourning and energetically filling David Korins’ memorable-moveable set eight shows a week. Musical Supervision, Orchestrations, and Incidental Music is by Kris Kukul, formerly the Music Director at The Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Connor Gallagher is the choreographer.

Alex Timbers directs. His previous Broadway credits include “Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson,” “The Pee-Wee Herman Show,” “Peter and the Star-Catcher,” “Rocky,” and “Oh, Hello.” He directed the stand-up special “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.” Some of his off-Broadway productions are “Gutenberg! The Musical!,” “Here Lies Love,” “The Robber Bridegroom.” He is the co-creator of the Amazon series “Mozart in the Jungle.” His next directorial project is the stage adaptation of “Moulin Rouge” which begins previews at the Hirschfeld Theatre in June.

Sarah Stiles In "Tootsie" On Broadway

By Apr 22, 2019
Sarah Stiles

The hit 1982 film, Tootsie, has a new stage-musical adaptation that is opening on Broadway tomorrow night. The updated story of the actor, Michael Dorsey, who disguises himself as a woman to get cast in a show, is directed by Scott Ellis, features a book by Robert Horn, and music and lyrics by David Yazbek. Santino Fontana dons the infamous pumps.

Sarah Stiles plays Sandy Lester in “Tootsie: The Musical” - the role was played in the film by Teri Garr. Stiles is a Tony nominated performer whose previous Broadway credits include “Hand to God,” “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” “Avenue Q,” and “The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee.” She plays Bonnie on the Showtime series “Billions”  and Gladys in “Get Shorty” on Epix.

Hubbard Hall: "Annie" And 2019 Spring Gala

By Apr 4, 2019
Artwork for gala and "Annie"

Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education in Cambridge, New York will present “Annie,” the Broadway smash musical, April 5 through 14. Performances are Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm.

The production is a collaboration between Hubbard Hall and the Cambridge Central School, which for the past three years have worked closely together to produce the musical at Hubbard Hall while giving students training in acting, singing, dancing, voice & speech, text and improvisation with Hubbard Hall artists. The CCS Drama Club at Hubbard Hall gives students opportunities to grow as individuals and artists while learning to take risks, work as a team and express themselves clearly and creatively in front of an audience.

We’re going to talk about “Annie” now – and preview Hubbard Halls’ 2019 Spring Gala which will take place on May 18 and will honor WAMC's Joe Donahue with the 2019 Making Art & Community Happen Award.

Here to tell us more: W.B. Belcher, chair of Hubbard Hall Board of Directors, owner of Word Horse Strategies, LLC and published author and David Andrew Snider, Executive & Artistic Director of Hubbard Hall and Adjunct Professor at Skidmore College.

Kate Baldwin Soars In "Superhero" At Second Stage

By Mar 19, 2019
Kate Baldwin, Kyle McArthur and cast of "Superhero" at Second Stage where the show runs through 3/21/19
Joan Marcus

“Superhero” is a new musical featuring a book by Tony winner John Logan and a score by Tony and Pulitzer winner Tom Kitt. Directed by Tony nominee Jason Moore, the show runs at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theatre through March 31.

In “Superhero,” Charlotte and her high-school aged son, Simon, are at an impasse after two years of grief and mourning after Charlotte’s husband, Simon’s father, was killed unexpectedly. Charlotte wants to talk about what happened, Simon prefers to escape into the world of comic books.

Two-time Tony Award nominee, Kate Baldwin, plays Charlotte. Baldwin most recently played Irene Malloy in “Hello, Dolly” starring, Bette Midler, Donna Murphy, and Bernadette Peters in the title role during the show’s 500+ performance run. Kate’s previous Broadway credits include “Big Fish,” “Finian’s Rainbow,” “Wonderful Town,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and “The Full Monty.” She’s also appeared with some regularity with Berkshire Theatre Group in their productions of “A Little Night Music,” “Bells are Ringing,” and “Constellations.”

"Shakespeare In Love" At TheRep

By Apr 12, 2019
Artwork for Shakespeare in Love

In Capital Repertory Theatre’s production of “Shakespeare in Love,” young Will Shakespeare has writer’s block and the deadline for his new play is fast approaching but he desperately needs some inspiration.

That is, until he finds his muse: Viola. This beautiful young woman is Will’s greatest admirer and will stop at nothing (including donning a moustache) to appear in his next play. As love blossoms, so does the comedy, great romance and playwriting. The show is an immersive adaptation of the Academy Award-winning screenplay, complete with sword fights, secret trysts, backstage disasters, and a dog.

We are joined by actors Jenny Strassburg and Kevin Craig West who play Viola and Kit Marlowe respectively.

Joshua Boone In "Network" On Broadway

By Apr 8, 2019
Joshua Boone

The 1976 film, “Network,” written by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Sidney Lumet won four Academy Awards and granted that and the following generations the indelible expression of utter frustration and mental collapse in Howard Beale's line: “I’m as mad as hell and I'm not going to take this anymore.”

Lee Hall has adapted Chayefsky’s screenplay into a script for the stage which is a hit at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre. Directed by Ivo Van Hove, “Network” stars Bryan Cranston, Tony Goldwyn, Tatiana Maslany, and our guest, Joshua Boone.

Boone’s Broadway debut was in “Holler if Ya Hear Me” in 2014. In our region, he’s been seen at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in three productions over the last two years.

David Furr In Lanford Wilson's "Burn This" On Broadway

By Apr 18, 2019
David Furr, Keri Russell, and Brandon Uranowitz in "Burn This" at The Hudson Theatre
Matthew Murphy

The first Broadway revival of Pulitzer Prize winner Lanford Wilson’s “Burn This” opened at The Hudson Theatre this past Tuesday evening.

When a mysterious death brings together two unlikely strangers, their explosive connection sparks a chemistry too fiery to ignore. "Burn This," directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, is a smoldering story of love and raw attraction by one of the most vital playwrights of the modern era. The steamy new revival stars Keri Russell as Anna, Adam Driver as Pale, Brandon Uranowitz as Larry, and our guest, David Furr as Burton.

Furr earned a Tony nomination for his work as Garry in Roundabout Theatre Company’s hilarious 2016 revival of “Noises Off” at the American Airlines Theatre where, in 2011, Furr played John “Jack” Worthing in Roundabout’s tremendous production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” co-starring Brian Bedford and Santino Fontana.

His other Broadway credits include “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” “Accent on Youth,” “Cymbeline,” “The Rivals,” and “King Lear.” Furr’s film credits include “13 Hours,” “Evening,” “The Sounding,” and the upcoming “The Highwaymen.” His recurring television appearances include “Bull,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Mr. Mercedes,” “Dynasty,” “Odd Mom Out,” “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” “Iron First,” “Madam Secretary,” “The Following,” and “The Americans.”