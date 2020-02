Emmy Award-winning musician, author and philanthropist Peter Buffett has been performing "A Concert and Conversation" all over the United States, Canada, and China since 2010.

He will be performing on Tuesday March 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York – he’ll sing and play piano accompaniment by cellist Michael Kott.

Peter tells stories about growing up, career choice, and philanthropic learning while taking questions from the audience throughout the show.