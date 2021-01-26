 Pet Adoptions Surged In The Pandemic, Will Surrenders Follow? | WAMC
Midday Magazine

Pet Adoptions Surged In The Pandemic, Will Surrenders Follow?

Animal adoptions -- especially dogs -- soared during the pandemic, but now animal welfare experts worry as people return to their office jobs, or economic pressures mount, the trend could reverse.
    The pandemic has been a boon for pets.

     With people staying home, it has created a high demand for animal companionship.

     Animal welfare organizations across the country said pet adoptions – mostly dogs – rose by double-digit rates last year.

     But, now with a vaccine promising to end the pandemic, there is concern the pendulum may swing the other way.

     WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Pam Peebles, executive director of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield.

