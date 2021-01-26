Pet Adoptions Surged In The Pandemic, Will Surrenders Follow?

Listen to the interview with Pam Peebles.

The pandemic has been a boon for pets.

With people staying home, it has created a high demand for animal companionship.

Animal welfare organizations across the country said pet adoptions – mostly dogs – rose by double-digit rates last year.

But, now with a vaccine promising to end the pandemic, there is concern the pendulum may swing the other way.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Pam Peebles, executive director of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield.