Permanent Vote-By-Mail Option Proposed In Massachusetts

A voter puts a ballot for the September 1st 2020 primaries in a drop box at Springfield City Hall.
Credit Paul Tuthill / WAMC

    The top election official in Massachusetts says many of the changes made in 2020 to make voting during the pandemic safer should become permanent fixtures.

    Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said he will file a bill to authorize the option to vote-by-mail and to have in-person early voting for 14 days for general elections and seven days for primaries.

   He also wants people who miss the deadline to register to vote to be able to do so on Election Day.

     A coalition of lawmakers and advocacy groups Wednesday unveiled legislation to make last year’s election reforms permanent.

   For reaction to the proposals, WAMC’s  Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Gladys Oyola-Lopez, Election Commissioner for the City of Springfield.

