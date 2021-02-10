Permanent Vote-By-Mail Option Proposed In Massachusetts

Listen to the interview with Springfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez

The top election official in Massachusetts says many of the changes made in 2020 to make voting during the pandemic safer should become permanent fixtures.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said he will file a bill to authorize the option to vote-by-mail and to have in-person early voting for 14 days for general elections and seven days for primaries.

He also wants people who miss the deadline to register to vote to be able to do so on Election Day.

A coalition of lawmakers and advocacy groups Wednesday unveiled legislation to make last year’s election reforms permanent.

For reaction to the proposals, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Gladys Oyola-Lopez, Election Commissioner for the City of Springfield.