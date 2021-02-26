 Pedo Hopes To Be The Next Common Councilor From Albany’s 6th Ward | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Pedo Hopes To Be The Next Common Councilor From Albany’s 6th Ward

By 38 minutes ago
  • susanpedoforalbany.com

Susan Pedo is one five candidates running for the Albany Common Council from the 6th Ward.



Richard Conti, elected in 1997, is one of five senior Albany Common Council members who are not running for another term this year.

Susan Pedo is a 25-year resident of the 6th Ward, with years of public and private sector experience under her belt.

"My work in economic development, social justice in government aligned with the experience needed to meet the challenges faced by our city right now. I serve as vice chair of the city's Industrial Development Agency, as a board member on Capitalize Albany Corporation. And I'm the former director of economic development for Albany County. And I believe that these skills will help us as we try to overcome the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Pedo says she decided to run because she believes that this is a critical time for the ward and for the city.

"We need to revive small businesses like those on Lark Street and ensure safety and all of our neighborhoods. Many small businesses on Lark Street have really struggled through the pandemic. And I was really pleased that several of the economic development organizations that I work with, were able to quickly mobilize to provide assistance that helps to sustain many of these businesses, with a particular focus on women and minority owned businesses who often have less access to capital."

Pedo says if elected, the Albany Common Council would be her priority, and she would likely cut back on some of her other activities. She notes that Albany is facing many challenges, led by the budget shortfall.

"We have a systemic hole in our budget of $12.5 million that's caused by the huge amount of public properties within the city of Albany's borders. This year, that will be complicated by an additional expectation of revenues that will be down by $16 million due to the pandemic, so we've got some really difficult choices ahead of us. However, I believe that with the change in the federal government, we have some real opportunities too to draw down federal dollars, and to really target those to some of the areas in the city of Albany that need additional funding such as infrastructure and public safety."

The 6th Ward includes the Center Square neighborhood, encompassing Washington Park on its west side running from South Lake Avenue southeast to South Swan Street, bordered on the southwest by Myrtle Avenue and on the northeast by State Street and Washington Avenue. Other candidates include Jeff Mayo, Ford McLain, Richard-Olivier Marius and Gabriella Romero.

Tags: 
Albany Common Council
2021 elections
Susan Pedo

Related Content

Alicia Purdy Seeks GOP Nod For Albany Mayor

By 23 hours ago
Dave Lucas / WAMC

A Christian blogger and social media personality has entered the race for Albany mayor.

Local Democrats Endorse Albany’s Jeff Mayo For 6th Ward Common Councilor

By Feb 19, 2021

In January, by unanimous vote, the 6th Ward Albany County Democratic Committee endorsed Jeff Mayo for Common Council. Mayo is one of five candidates hoping to win the June primary.

Public Defender Gabriella Romero: Candidate For Albany's 6th Ward Common Council Seat

By Feb 18, 2021
Gabriella Romero
twitter @gabriellaforalb

Gabriella Romero is an attorney in the Albany County Public Defender's office. Now, the advocate and activist is also one of several candidates vying for the 6th ward Common Council seat.

Ford McLain: Candidate For Albany's 6th Ward Council Seat

By Feb 8, 2021
facebook

Ford McLain is a painter and educator who has lived in the 6th Ward for 17 of the 25 years he's been in Albany. He is one of several candidates vying for the Common Council seat.

Political Activist Richard-Olivier Marius Has Eyes On Albany Common Council’s 6th Ward

By Jan 25, 2021
Richard Olivier-Marius checks his notes outside Albany's Daily Grind Café prior to filming a campaign video.
facebook

Councilor Richard Conti, elected in 1997, is one of five senior Albany Common Council members who are not running for another term this year. A Haitian-American artist is among emerging candidates for Conti’s Sixth Ward seat.