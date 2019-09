Our region is about to see a different side of longtime comedian Lisa Lampanelli, who said she was stepping away from standup last year and is now working as an advice podcaster, life coach and storyteller. It’s a new era for the woman known as The Queen of Mean over three decades in standup. “Fat Chance: An Evening of Conversation and Story” comes to the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls September 21 and the Cohoes Music Hall September 28.