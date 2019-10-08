Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Paula Cole At Caffè Lena 10/11

By 4 minutes ago
  • Paula Cole and album artwork for
    Paula Cole
    Cole: Tim Llewellyn; Album: Frank Olinsky

Grammy Award winner Paula Cole will be playing a pair of shows this coming Friday night at Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York. Her tenth album “Revolution” came out last month.

Her 1994 debut, “Harbinger,” was followed up by a double-platinum second album, “This Fire;” her hit singles “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone” and “I Don’t Want To Wait”; her Best New Artist Grammy, an additional six Grammy nominations; and becoming a Grammy-nominated producer and founder of her own 675 record label.

With “Revolution,” Cole tells a story of those sidelined by gender, age, and race and speaks out for those who have been silenced. These songs explore familial and personal wounds and tell important, and sometimes terrible, truths.

Tags: 
paula cole
caffe lena
music
concert
revolution
album
grammy award

Related Content

Neko Case: "Hell-On"

By Jun 27, 2018
Neko Case
nekocase.com

This Friday, June 29, Ray LaMontagne’s "Part Of The Light" tour will take the stage in Joe’s Field at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts with very special guest: Neko Case. They will also perform at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York on Wednesday, July 4.

Neko Case, a member of The New Pornographers and power-trio case/lang/veirs with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs, put out a new solo-album out this month. “Hell-On” was released by ANTI- Records on June 1. It’s largely self-produced full of new stories and new sounds from the reliably fantastic musician.

Lucy Kaplansky's "Everyday Street"

By Jan 25, 2019
Lucy Kaplansky and album cover for "Everyday Street"
Photo of Lucy Kaplansky by Beowulf Sheehan

Last September folk singer-songwriter Lucy Kaplansky released “Everyday Street” - an album of new original songs, re-worked versions of her songs, and covers. Her first solo album in six years, “Everyday Street” is an intimate collection of tunes which share a picture of life, loss, and assorted types of love - romantic, friendship, and even pet-centric.

Lucy will play Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on March 15.

8th Step Presents Holly Near At TheRep

By Oct 20, 2018
Holly Near

The Eighth Step presents global activist, singer, teacher and recording artist Holly Near tonight at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, New York. 

In 1970, Holly Near was a cast member of the Broadway musical “Hair.” Following the Kent State University shootings in May of that same year the entire cast staged a silent vigil in protest. The song, “It Could’ve Been Me” was Holly’s heartfelt response to the shootings. Before and since the 1970s, Near has been consistent and outspoken in her desire for a more equitable world - her activism most often taking the form of music.