Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly sunny today. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Partly sunny tomorrow, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s.