Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

Mostly sunny today. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Partly sunny tomorrow, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s.

