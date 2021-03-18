Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with rain moving in today around midday. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Cloudy with rain tonight, changing to snow from north to south. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Accumulations will be in the 1-3" range in the Catskills, Taconics, Berkshires, Litchfield Hills and Southern Vermont. Most other locations will see and inch or less, with no snow in northern New York and New England.

Clouds giving way to increasing sunshine and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.