Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds and windy with a few snow showers today. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower to mid teens.

Partly sunny and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the mid 20s.

