 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

Mostly cloudy with light snow and rain showers today. Highs in the mid 30s. 

Light snow showers tonight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers tomorrow afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

