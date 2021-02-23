Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:50 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly cloudy with light snow and rain showers today. Highs in the mid 30s. Light snow showers tonight. Lows in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers tomorrow afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail