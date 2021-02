Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and breezy with light snow, mixing with rain in the valleys today. Most valleys will get an inch or less with 2 or 3" in the hills and mountains. Parts of the snow belt downwind of Lake Ontario could get as much as 3-6". Highs in the mid 30s.

Light snow showers tonight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the upper 30s.