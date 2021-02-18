Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Thickening clouds with snow moving in south of I-90 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 1-2" of snow in these areas before sunset. Snow will move in north of I-90 after 3 p.m., with little accumulation before sunset. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Light snow tonight. Lows in the lower 20s. Most places will pick up 1-3 additional inches of snow.

Cloudy with light snow tomorrow, especially in the morning, tapering off during the afternoon with 1-2 more inches south of I-90. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Storm totals: