Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:
Thickening clouds with snow moving in south of I-90 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 1-2" of snow in these areas before sunset. Snow will move in north of I-90 after 3 p.m., with little accumulation before sunset. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Light snow tonight. Lows in the lower 20s. Most places will pick up 1-3 additional inches of snow.
Cloudy with light snow tomorrow, especially in the morning, tapering off during the afternoon with 1-2 more inches south of I-90. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Storm totals:
- Catskills, mid and lower Hudson Valley, Connecticut: 3-6"
- I-88 corridor, Mohawk Valley, greater Capital District, Lake George-Saratoga region, southern Vermont, western and central Massachusetts: 2-4"
- Adirondacks, upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, central and northern Vermont: 1-3"