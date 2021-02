Here is Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with light snow today, tapering off from west to east from 4-8 p.m. Most locations will receive 2-4", with up to 4-7" in the Catskills, Berkshires, southern Greens, and Litchfield Hills. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower to mid teens.

Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 20s.