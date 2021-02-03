 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 56 minutes ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

Cloudy and breezy with occasional snow showers today. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. 

A few snow showers tonight. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.

