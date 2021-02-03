Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 56 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:59 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with occasional snow showers today. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few snow showers tonight. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail