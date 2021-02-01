Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Increasing clouds north of I-90 today, with snow moving in along I-90 in the afternoon and snow, heavy at times, in southern New York and New England. Becoming windy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Windy with snow, heavy at times tonight. Lows in the 20s.

Windy with snow tomorrow. Snow will be steadiest in northern New York and New England, while becoming more intermittent south of I-90. Highs near 30.

Storm totals by the end of the day Tuesday: