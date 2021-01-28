 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds and becoming breezy today. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. 

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows averaging near 0.

A mix of sun and clouds and windy tomorrow. Highs in the lower to mid teens.

