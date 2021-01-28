Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 29 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 7:01 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds and becoming breezy today. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows averaging near 0. A mix of sun and clouds and windy tomorrow. Highs in the lower to mid teens. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail