Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Thickening clouds this morning, with light snow moving in by lunchtime. Most places south and east of Albany will receive 1-3" by the end of the day, with up to an inch or two north and west. Highs in the upper 20s.

More snow tonight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Steady snow ends early tomorrow morning, with mostly cloudy skies and snow showers during the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Storm total accumulations: