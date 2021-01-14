 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 53 minutes ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Highs in the lower 40s.

