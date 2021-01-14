Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 53 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:54 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Highs in the lower 40s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail