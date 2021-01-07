Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:28 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Clouds, followed by increasing sunshine today. Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly clear tonight. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail