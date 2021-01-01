Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast.

Sunshine, followed by increasing clouds on this New Year’s Day. Highs in the mid 30s.

Cloudy with snow this evening, changing to sleet and freezing rain from south to north by midnight. Eventually, the mixed precipitation will change to all rain by sunrise in the southern two-thirds of New York and New England. Lows around 30.

A winter weather advisory is up for the entire WAMC listening area from 7 o’clock tonight to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Total snow and sleet accumulation overnight:

2 to 4 inches in the Adirondacks, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Central and Northern Vermont with up to 5 to 6 inches across the highest terrain.

1 to 3 inches in the Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Northern Catskills, Southern Vermont and Central New England.

And an inch or less in the I-88 corridor, Southern Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, and Southern New England.

Rain, tapering off to showers tomorrow morning, then partly sunny later in the day. Highs in the low 40s.