Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Thickening clouds this morning with showers and areas of fog evolving into a steadier rain during the day. Becoming breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Windy with rain, heavy at times tonight. Also areas of fog. Temperatures staying in the 50s.

Windy with rain in the morning tomorrow, tapering off to showers during the day. Early highs in the 50s, with temperatures falling through the 40s and 30s during the afternoon.