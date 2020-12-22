 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 57 minutes ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy with areas of fog and scattered snow showers today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers tonight. Lows in the lower 20s.  

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.    

Tags: 
weather
paul caiano