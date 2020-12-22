Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 57 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:52 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog and scattered snow showers today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers tonight. Lows in the lower 20s. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail