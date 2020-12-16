Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Increasing and thickening clouds today, with snow moving into southern New York and New England by evening. Highs in the mid 20s.

Windy with snow, heavy at times tonight. The strongest wind and heaviest snow will be in the Catskills, Taconics, and Berkshires. Lows in the teens and lower 20s.

Snow will taper off from west to east by late morning in New York and mid afternoon in New England tomorrow. Breezy and cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

Total storm accumulations: