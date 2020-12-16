Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:
Increasing and thickening clouds today, with snow moving into southern New York and New England by evening. Highs in the mid 20s.
Windy with snow, heavy at times tonight. The strongest wind and heaviest snow will be in the Catskills, Taconics, and Berkshires. Lows in the teens and lower 20s.
Snow will taper off from west to east by late morning in New York and mid afternoon in New England tomorrow. Breezy and cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
Total storm accumulations:
- 10-18" in the Catskills, Taconics, southern Berkshires, mid and lower Hudson Valley, and southern New England. Some localized amounts near 2 feet in the mountains.
- 10-18" in the greater Capital District, southern Vermont, northern Berkshires and points east across Massachusetts.
- 5-10" in the Mohawk Valley west of Amsterdam, the southern Adirondacks, and upper Hudson Valley.
- 2-5" in the central Adirondacks and central Vermont.
- A dusting of up to 3" in northernmost New York, the Champlain Valley, and northern Vermont.