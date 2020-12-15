Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 7:02 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Sunny and breezy today. Highs near 30. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower teens. Increasing and thickening clouds tomorrow, with snow moving into southernmost New York and New England by evening. Highs in the mid 20s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail