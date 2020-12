Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with light snow likely today. Little to no accumulation in most places, with up to an inch or two in the Catskills, mid Hudson Valley and southern New England. Highs in the mid 30s.

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the upper 20s.