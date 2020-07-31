 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 44 minutes ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds with just an isolated shower or thunderstorm today. Highs in the mid 80s.

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tags: 
weather
paul caiano