Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 44 minutes ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds with just an isolated shower or thunderstorm today. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower 60s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s.