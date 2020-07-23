Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 10 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:48 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Highs in the mid 80s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. Lows in the mid and upper 60s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail