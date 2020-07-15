 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly sunny today. Highs in the lower-to-mid 80s.

Becoming partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower-to-mid 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with the risk of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s.

