Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 37 seconds ago

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly sunny today. Highs in the lower-to-mid 80s. Becoming partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower-to-mid 60s. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with the risk of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s.